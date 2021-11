SAC’s 142nd LIB troops based at Daw Hpum Yang fired 2 rounds of 81 mm mortars followed by multiple assault rifle rounds on Loi Jaw Bum on Nov 19 at 9:45 p.m.

Earlier that day, 142nd LIB troops arrested 3 Shan boys from Man Nawng village while they were passing Daw Hpum Yang town office on suspicion of being KIA soldiers.