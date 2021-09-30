KIA/local militias attack SAC’s military convoys

Kachin local militia units launched attack on SAC’s 19-trucks convoy from Myitkyina NRC base on the way between Makawk Zup and Maran Kahtawng on Sept 30 at 9:40 a.m.

On the same day, KIA’s 20th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 19-trucks convoy from Myitkyina NRC base on the way between Lawa and Dung Bang at 11:20 a.m.

In Muse township, SAC’s 99th LID troops marching from Kawng Dap fired multiple mortar rounds on nearby areas when they arrived at Man Pying village in Hpawng Seng area on Sept 30 at 8:40 a.m.

On the same day, 2 tanks from SAC’s Monkoe tactical command base arrived at Kawng Dap at around 4:50 p.m. and fired multiple artillery rounds on Kawng Lung area.