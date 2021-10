Kachin local militias under KIA’s 14th Battalion launched an attack on about 100 SAC troops from 389th LIR at Mu Gawng Hka bridge on Oct 1 at 5:20 p.m. SAC troops were traveling between Nawng Mi and Ban Kawk village when they were attacked by Kachin militias.

Earlier in the morning, the same SAC’s 389th LIR troops fired 4 rounds of 60 mm mortars on Darung village at 7 a.m.