Battles rage in western Kachin region as SAC troops continue shellings

A battle took place between Kachin local militias and Shanni Pyitutsits at a location between Awng Ra and Bang Kawk village in Kamaing township on Oct 2 at 8:20 a.m.

On the same day, another battle took place between KIA’s 20th Battalion troops and SAC troops at old Nawng Mi village at 1 p.m.

SAC troops from 297th LIB base in Jahtu Zup fired 2 rounds of 81 mm mortars on KIA’s 14th Battalion positions at Wa Hka Maw on Oct 2 at 8:50 a.m. Similarly, SAC troops currently stationed at Tsan Pya and Lawt Ja junction fired 6 rounds of 60 mm mortars on Baluk Dung at around 9:50 a.m.

On the same day, a house in Tsan Pya village was fired by SAC troops from Jahtu Zup with 8 rounds of M79 grenade launchers at 9:55 a.m. Residents from nearby houses were warned by SAC troops before they targeted that particular house in Tsan Pya village.