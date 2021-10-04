KIA troops attack SAC’s 390th LIR and 297th LIB troops

Latest News October 5, 2021October 7, 2021 KLN

KIA’s 43rd Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 390th LIR troops marching between Nam Hpyet village and Nawng Lung Kawng Ra village at Yuzana road sign no. (40) on Oct 4 at 7:50 a.m.

On the same day, KIA troops attacked about 100 SAC troops from 297th LIB at Hking Gaw Hka, located between Hkawng Law Hka and Jam Bu Bum, at 10:30 a.m.

A combine force of Htee Jaik PDF and local militias launched attacks on Htee Jaik police station with grenade launchers and assault rifles on Oct 4 at 4 a.m. and Oct 3 at 10:50 a.m.

Meanwhile, SAC’s commander of 1 Bureau of Special Operations Lt. General Tun Tun Naung, NRC commander and border affairs minister arrived in Putao and visited Pyitutsits training camp on Oct 4.

Sharing

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.