KIA troops from 3rd Brigade launched an attack on a SAC’s frontline base at Da Sai on Sept 28 at 5:30 a.m.

On Sept 27, SAC’s 389th LIR troops fired 2 rounds of 60 mm mortars on Sai Ling Hka Hku in Danai township at 1:20 p.m. SAC troops were marching from Hkum Tsai Yang village and currently stationed at Sai Ling Hka bridge.