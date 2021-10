A woman and her 9-year-old son were hit by artillery fire by SAC troops based at Laukai on Sept 27 at 10 p.m.

Labang Roi and her 9-year-old son Ma Bung were staying inside their home in Man Hka village in Monkoe township when a shell hit their house injuring both mother and son. Ma Bung later died after sustaining injuries in the head and the body by the shrapnel. 9-year-old Ma Bung is Labang Roi and Slg. Tang Gun’s only son of four children.