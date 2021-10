SAC’s 389th Light Infantry Regiment troops fired 8 rounds of 60 mm mortars on Hpalap hill near Hkum Tsai Yang village in Danai township on Sept 26 at 8:30 a.m.

389th Battalion troops later continued marching towards Dum Bang and fired 14 rounds of 60 mm mortars on Lahkra Yang Bum between 10:40 a.m and 11:15 a.m.