A combined force of KIA’s 12th Battalion troops and PDF troops launched an attack on a ship carrying 30 SAC soldiers and a tank at Kyauk Talone village with rockets and grenade launchers on Sept 26 at 3:20 p.m.

KIA’s 5th Battalion troops and PDF forces later launched another attack on 2 ships carrying about 60 SAC soldiers between Kyauk Talone and Shwi Pone at 3:27 p.m.

According to KIA sources, at least 1 ship was hit by rockets and SAC troops returned fire with mortars.