SAC troops currently based at Na Hpaw fired 2 artillery rounds on KIA positions at Law Hkum Bum, Hkaya Bum-based SAC troops fired 3 artillery rounds on Mai Sak Pa, and Bum Re Bum-based SAC troops fired 2 artillery rounds on KIA positions at Kumba Yang on Sept 15 between 9:45 p.m. and 10 p.m.