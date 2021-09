KIA’s 45th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s military convoy with 25 soldiers and military equipment near Panep village’e telecom tower on Sept 16 at 12:40 p.m. SAC troops were traveling from Panep village monastery towards Danai Regional Command when KIA troops encountered them.

Similarly on Sept 15, KIA’s 45th Battalion troops attacked SAC troops traveling between Tahkyet and Tarung at 6 a.m.