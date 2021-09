A combined force of KIA and PDF troops launched an attack on about 70 SAC soldiers from 364th LIR near Shawng Ba village on Sept 20 at 11 a.m. SAC troops were traveling from Bum Hpai Pa when they encountered KIA/PDF troops at a corn field near Shawng Ba village. According to KIA/PDF sources, at least 10 SAC soldiers were wounded or killed during the attack.