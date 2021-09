SAC soldiers from 99th Light Infantry Division ransacked and looted household items belong to Kawng Sahti villagers in Muse township on Sept 19 and 20.

Local villagers said some mortar shells fell inside the village as battles continue to rage between Kokang MNDAA troops and SAC troops around Kawng Sahti village.

As of Sept 22, SAC troops are still quartering in private homes inside Kawng Sahti village.