KIA and SAC troops exchange mortar fire, more troops arrive in Kachin region

KIA artillery units from Kang Bum fired multiple rounds of 60 mm and 100 mm mortars on two SAC helicopters transporting soldiers and military hardwares at Na Hpaw on Sept 10 at 2:14 p.m. SAC troops based at Na Hpaw returned fire with 7 rounds of 81 mm mortars.

On Sept 9, two SAC helicopters transported soldiers and military equipment from Myitkyina to Hpakant in two sorties beginning 2:30 p.m.

A double decker ship carrying about 200 SAC soldiers was seen traveling from Htee Jaik on Irrawaddy river on Sept 10 at 6 p.m, reported a KLN source.

Similarly on Sept 8, two ships with full of SAC troops and military equipment was seen traveling from Tagaung, Sagaing Division towards Kachin State at around 10:30 a.m.

In Danai township, KIA’s 45th Battalion troops attacked SAC troops from Danai Regional Command at Lido-Dai Hpa junction near Tarung village on Sept 10 at 2:35 p.m.

In Bhamo, six Y-8 transport aircrafts with full of SAC troops and military equipment have arrived at Bhamo airport on Sept 7.