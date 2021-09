A battle took place between KIA’s 17th Battalion troops and about 100 SAC soldiers traveling from Bang Hung at Pan Se Bum in Kunlong township on Sept 5 at 4:10 p.m. KIA sources reported that 4 SAC soldiers died and 1 wounded during the battle.

On Sept 4, KIA’s 17th Battalion troops and about 60 soldiers from SAC’s 99th LID fought at Byuha Kone, located between Na-ti and Hkunniu, in Theinni township at 10:50 a.m.