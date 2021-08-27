KIA’s 7th Battalion troops attack SAC’s 138th LIB base

KIA’s 7th Battalion troops launched an attack on SAC’s 138th LIB base at Tan Ja village, located between Lung Sha Yang and Wa Dat Ga in Putao township, on Aug 26 at 4 p.m. According to KIA sources, about 10 SAC soldiers were injured or killed during an hour long fight.

On the same day, PDF forces attacked SAC’s 4-truck convoy traveling from Shwe Bo at Tayet Kone in Kawlin township at 4 p.m. PDF sources said at least 20 SAC soldiers were injured by the attack.

In Momauk township, SAC troops currently based at Shang Htung Bum fired 2 rounds of 81 mm mortars on KIA 30th Battalion’s Bum Len Post on Aug 25 at 3:15 p.m.