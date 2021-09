KIA’s 14th Battalion troops and SAC’s 318th LIR troops engaged in a battle at Chyahkyi Ju Bum in Danai township on Aug 24 at 10 a.m. The battle began as about 50 SAC soldiers led by 318th LIR commander encroached into KIA’s 14th Battalion position at Chyahkyi Ju Bum.

Earlier on the same day, SAC’s 318 LIR troops fired 8 rounds of 60 mm mortars from Dinghkun (2) Kawng towards Dinggai Maw at around 7:10 a.m.