MNDAA and SAC troops battle in Bang Sai and Myen Dang Bum

Latest News August 22, 2021August 24, 2021 KLN

MNDAA’s 505 Battalion under 511st Brigade launched an attack on SAC’s 575th LIR troops currently stationed at Bang Sai on Aug 20 at 1 p.m. According to local sources, two 40 mm grenade launchers fell inside Bang Sai Kachin Baptist Church and one shell fell inside No. (2) high school injuring a girl who is in quarantine for Covid-19.

On Aug 21, a combine force of MNDAA’s 504th and 505th Battalion troops and SAC troops fought at Myen Dang Bum in Muse township at 7 a.m,  and again on the way between Nam Ba Tek and Yi Hku at around 11 a.m.

On Aug 22, a combine force of MNDAA’s 504th and 505th Battalion troops and about 100 SAC troops fought at Myen Dang Bum at 11:30 a.m.

