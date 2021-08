SAC troops currently stationed at Shang Htung Bum fired 2 rounds of 60 mm mortars and MG-42 machine guns on KIA 30th Battalion’s Bum Len Post on Aug 20 at 8:50 p.m.

On the same day, SAC troops currently based at Nam Sheng Bum fire 4 rounds of 60 mm mortars on KIA’s 44th Battalion positions around Loihta Bum at 9:40 p.m.