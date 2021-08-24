KIA and SAC troops fought near old Pang Lung and Tsan Lun villages

KIA’s 8th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 255th LIB troops under 101st LID at old Pang Lung village, located between Gyu Ban and Pang San in Namtu township, on Aug 23 at 8:45 a.m.

In Danai township, KIA’s 14th Battalion troops and SAC’s 318th LIR troops led by battalion commander encountered near Tsan Lun village on Aug 23 at 8:30 a.m. The two sides exchanged mortar fires and engaged in a gunfight. KIA sources said SAC troops continue marching towards Ding Hkun Kawng at around 5 p.m.

On the same day, SAC’s 238th LIB troops led by Lt. Aung Ye Kyaw had moved their outpost from Du Kawng monastery to Danai Hka gate.

In Waimaw, SAC’s 58th LIB troops fired 2 random artillery rounds after hearing explosions from their own landmines planted around 58th LIB base, reported a KIA frontline source.