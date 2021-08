A combined force of KIA’s 12th Battalion troops and local PDF launched a joint attack on a ship carrying SAC soldiers and military equipment at Tit Seik on Aug 11 at 3:30 p.m. The ship was traveling from Katha towards Shwe Gu early in the morning at around 7 a.m. KIA’s 5th Battalion troops later launched another attack on the ship near Kyauk Gyi on the same day.