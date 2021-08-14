KIA/PDF troops attack SAC’s military convoys

KIA’s 11th Battalion troops attacked a SAC military convoy on the road between Mayan and Gat Shang Yang village on Aug 14 at 6:18 p.m. SAC’s convoy which consists of 3 military trucks, 2 tankers, and 5 oil tankers were traveling from Monyin with about 60 soldiers.

On Aug 13, a combined force of troops under KIA’s 8th Brigade and local PDF launched an attack on SAC’s military convoy traveling from Htee Chyaik at Hpaya Kone near Pauk Kone village at 10:45 p.m. The convoy consisted of 5 military trucks with full of soldiers, 10 trucks carrying military hardware and 5 oil tankers.