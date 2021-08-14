SAC troops fire multiple random mortars in Waimaw and Momauk townships

SAC troops currently based at a monastery near 58th LIB base, Labang village’s cemetery and Labang village’s bus station continuously fired multiple artillery rounds on KIA’s 3rd Battalion positions and Nawng Zaw Yang in Waimaw township on Aug 8 beginning 8 p.m.

In Momauk township, SAC troops based at Shang Htung Bum fired a 81 mm mortar round on KIA frontline position on Aug 11 at 9:55 p.m.

On Aug 12, SAC’s 142nd LIB troops from a 60 mm mortar round on KIA’s 19th Battalion’s Pan Tsun post at 4:50 p.m.

On Aug 13, SAC’s 58th LIB troops fired multiple assault rifle and mortar rounds from their base into Njun Bum, Labang Kahtawng and Mading village between 5 p.m and 6:30 p.m.

On Aug 14, SAC’s 58th LIB troops fired 5 rounds of 120 mm mortars on KIA’s 3rd Battalion’s positions at Njun Bum at 10:40 a.m.