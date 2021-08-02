SAC’s artillery fire continues as KIA troops launch attacks

Local militia troops under KIA launched an attack on about 40 soldiers from SAC’s 387th LIR at Nam Ding bridge in Momauk township on Aug 1 at 5:20 p.m. 387th LIR troops were traveling between Kung Law and Nam Ding village when local militia troops encountered them.

In Hpakant township, KIA’s 44th Battalion troops attacked SAC soldiers on the road between Seng Hpra village and Hkum Tsai Zup village on Aug 1 at 4:30 a.m. KIA sources said about 100 SAC soldiers were traveling from Nam Ya when they ambushed them on the road.

In Waimaw township, SAC troops from 58th LIB base fired 4 rounds of 105 mm howitzers into Nang Zaw Yang on Aug 1 at 4:20 p.m.

On the same day, Hpawng Seng-based SAC troops fired 6 rounds of 81 mm mortars into Loi Ngu Bum at 3:33 p.m.