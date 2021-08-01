KIA’s 11th Battalion troops overrun SAC’s Siden post, KIA/PDF forces attack a police station

KIA’s 11th Battalion troops attacked and overran SAC’s Siden post at 4:40 a.m. During the battle, SAC troops from 390th LIR and Mogaung-based 3rd MOC fired multiple artillery rounds on KIA positions. KIA frontline sources said they captured MA-1 assault rifles and other military equipment.

On the same day, a combined force of KIA’s 11th Battalion troops and PDF troops attacked Myitkyina’s No (2) police station at 7:15 p.m.

SAC’s Daw Hpum Yang-based 142nd LIB troops randomly fired 7 rounds of 60 mm mortars into nearby hills on July 31 at 11:50 a.m.