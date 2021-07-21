SAC soldiers quartered in religious compounds

About 70 soldiers from SAC’s 320th LIR based at Myo Tit have arrived and quartered in Kung Law Kachin Baptist Church compound on July 20.

Last week in Hpakant township, SAC troops occupied Kachin Baptist Church’s prayer hill at Hkum Tsai Zup and about 40 SAC soldiers occupied Seng Hpra Kachin Baptist Church’s prayer mountain.