Battles rage at old Bang Ding village and near Byen Wai village

A battle took place between KIA’s 2nd Battalion troops and SAC’s 109th LIR troops at old Bang Ding village in Kutkai township on July 19 at 9:24 a.m. KIA sources said SAC troops based at Mung Ji Tactical hill fired 11 rounds of 105 mm howitzer into old Bang Ding village during the battle.

In Momauk township, KIA’s 21st Battalion troops encountered SAC troops from 21st MOC at Bum Rawng Hka bridge near Byen Wai village on July 19 at 10:36 a.m.

In Hpakant township, SAC’s Nam Ya-based 12th LIR troops fired 3 rounds of 82 mm mortars into Hkum Tsai Zup village on July 19 at 1 p.m.