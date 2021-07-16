SAC troops fire multiple artillery rounds into KIA-PDF positions

SAC’s 12th LIR troops based at Nam Ya fired 3 rounds of 82 mm mortars into Manaw Maw in Hpakant township on July 16 at 3:40 p.m. At 3:50 p.m., SAC troops currently based at Kachin Baptist Church’s prayer hill at Hkum Tsai Zup fired 4 rounds of 60 mm mortars into nearby telecom microwave tower hill. About 40 SAC soldiers have arrived Seng Hpra Kachin Baptist Church’s prayer mountain.

On July 15, SAC troops currently based at Ok Si fired 20 artillery rounds into PDF troops’ positions near Daman Htauk at around 6 p.m.

In Nampaka township, SAC’s 123rd LIB troops based at Nampaka fired 2 artillery rounds into Bang Gai gold mine on July 15 at 12 p.m.