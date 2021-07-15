6 villagers hit and injured by SAC’s 12th LIB troops’ artillery fire

6 villagers were hit and injured by the artillery shrapnel fired by Nam Ya-based SAC’s 12th LIB troops in Hpakant township on July 15 at around 7 a.m.

Maji La (45) of Seng Hpra village was hit and injured in lower back, Hpaula Dut La (49) of Gawlu Yang village was injured in the thigh, Mrs. Kaw Seng (48) of Gawlu Yang village in the right arm, Pri Lum (9) of Hkum Tsai Zup village in the right leg, Hpauyu Hkawn (42) of Hkum Tsai Zup village in the right thigh and Mrs. Lu Htoi Tsin was injured in the face. An artillery shell fell inside Lahtaw Zau Seng’s compound. Those injured were taken to Seng Hpra Kachin Baptist Church.

After fighting with KIA troops near Hkum Tsai Zup village on the day before, SAC troops fired at least 8 artillery rounds at random into its surrounding villages on July 15 injuring at least 6 villagers and killing domestic animals.





