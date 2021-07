A battle took place between KIA’s 44th Battalion troops and a combined force of SAC’s 42nd LIB and 116th LIR at microwave telecom tower hill, located between Gaw Lu Yang and Hkum Tsai Zup village in Hpakant township, on July 14 at 5 a.m.

Major Zaw Myo Than of 42nd LIB and Major San Aung of 116th LIR led SAC troops and they were patrolling around Gat Noi village when KIA troops encountered them, reported a KIA frontline source.