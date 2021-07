KIA’s 7th Battalion troops launched an attack on SAC’s 137th LIB base at Sum Pyi Yang with multiple RPG and grenade launcher rounds on July 12 at 9 p.m.

In Wai Maw township, SAC’s 58th LIB troops fired 4 rounds of 105 mm howitzer into Nang Zaw Yang and Nlung Hku on July 13 at 5 p.m.