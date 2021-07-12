KIA troops overrun a security post, SAC troops unleash barrage of artillery fire

KIA’s 3rd Battalion troops had overrun SAC’s security post at Aung Myay Tit bridge in Wai Maw township on July 11 at 8 p.m. KIA sources reported that they seized assault weapons, ammunition and motorcycles.

On the same day, SAC’s 58th LIB troops based at Wai Maw fired 2 rounds of 105 mm howitzer into Nang Zaw Yang at 9:25 p.m.

In Hpakant township, KIA’s 6th Battalion troops launched two attacks on SAC’s No. (30) special police unit traveling from Hpakant at Yoma village on July 12 at 8:50 a.m. and again at 1:15 p.m.

In Momauk township, SAC’s Kung Law-based 387th LIR, Num Lang-based 438th LIR, and Daw Hpum Yang-based 142nd LIB troops fired 15 artillery rounds into KIA’s 19th, 25th and 30th Battalions’ positions on July 11 at 9:45 p.m.

An artillery shell fired by 142nd LIB troops fell into a ranch owned by U Khin Maung Nyunt in Daw Hpum Yang village killing 4 cows, reported local sources.

