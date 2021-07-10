KIA’s 15th Battalion troops attack SAC troops

KIA’s 15th Battalion troops launched an attack on SAC troops traveling between Ta Li and Taw Be village in Momauk township on July 10 at 6:10 a.m. SAC troops were reportedly traveling from Num Lang when KIA troops encountered them. The two sides exchanged multiple mortar and assault rifle rounds after the KIA attack.

On the same day at around 11:25 a.m., SAC’s Kung Law-based 387th LIR troops fired 11 rounds of 120 mm mortars into KIA’s 25th Battalion positions. At around 7:32 p.m., a SAC fighter jet was seen flying over Salawng Kawng and Myo Tit.