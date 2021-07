KIA’s 5th Battalion troops and SAC troops fought near Gaugwi creek in Myo Hla on July 10 at around 8:15 a.m. Similarly, the two sides fought near Gaugwi creek on July 9 at around 2:30 p.m.

In Muse township, Kokang’s MNDAA troops fought SAC troops near Hpawng Seng village on July 11 at 12:10 p.m. According to local sources, SAC troops are firing random artillery rounds into residential area in Hpawng Seng village throughout the day on July 10 as battles rage between MNDAA and SAC troops.