KIA’s 5th and 6th Battalions’ troops attack SAC troops

A battle broke out between KIA’s 5th Battalion troops and SAC troops on the way between Gaugwi Hka and Nambu Hka confluence on July 7 at 7 a.m. About 60 SAC soldiers in 3 boats were traveling from Chaung Wa when KIA troops encountered them.

In Hpakant township, KIA’s 6th Battalion troops attacked about 50 soldiers from SAC’s 116th LIR and 42nd LIB traveling from Kasen Bum at Seng Awng village on July 7 at 6:50 a.m. According to KIA sources, 4 SAC soldiers were killed and 10 others were injured by the attack.