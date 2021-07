Two Chinese drones were spotted above Ma Ri Pa at Prang Ngawn village in Bhamo township on July 8 at around 8:30 p.m.

Local sources said the two drones were hovering in the sky above Prang Ngawn village for several minutes.

On the same day at around 9:50 p.m., 2 SAC fighter jets flew over Mawze Bum, Nba Pa, Lana Zup, and Ringger Kawng in Bhamo township. At 11:17 p.m., 2 fighter jets hovered above Sinlum Bum, Sanggang, Prang Hkudung and Ta Hkaw Hka.