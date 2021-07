KIA’s 39th Battalion troops and about 100 SAC troops encountered near Nam Ba Chi in Kutkai township on July 9 at 10:13 a.m.

In Waimaw township, KIA’s 3rd Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 321st LIR base at Shwe Nyaung Pin on July 8 at 8:08 p.m. The two sides exchanged fire with 60 mm mortars and grenade launchers for about 30 minutes.