SAC’s fighter jets bomb Myo Hla, Bu Wa and Zut Awng

SAC’s fighter jets launched a series of attacks on KIA-PDF positions at Myo Hla, Bu Wa and Zut Awng on July 9.

Two SAC fighter jets attacked KIA-PDF positions at Myo Hla on July 9 at 2:50 p.m. A telecom tower was hit and destroyed by the airstrikes. Around the same time, another two fighter jets dropped bombs around Bu Wa in two airstrikes.

On the same day, SAC’s fighter jets dropped bombs and fired rockets and machine guns on KIA positions near Zut Awng.

KIA sources said there were casualties on both sides but an exact number is not known.