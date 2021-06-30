SAC’s fighter jets attack KIA’s 2nd Brigade and 11th Battalion headquarters

A SAC’s fighter jet dropped a bomb near KIA’s 11th Battalion headquarters in Myitkyina township on June 30 at 1:28 p.m.

On the same day in Danai township, 2 SAC fighter jets dropped 2 bombs on Sipsa Creek lumberyard at 1:25 p.m. A timber elephant was killed by the airstrikes, KIA sources reported. At around the same time, a fighter jet bombed KIA’s 2nd Brigade headquarters.

In Hpakant township, KIA’s 6th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 116th LIR troops traveling in 5 cars near Sut Ngai Yang village on June 30 at 7:10 a.m. KIA’s 44th Battalion troops and SAC’s police force encountered near Hkrai Run on the same day at 4:10 p.m. KIA sources said 3 police were captured by KIA troops.

In Myitkyina township, KIA’s 11th Battalion troops attacked SAC troops and police at Mile-21 on June 30 at 5:05 a.m. On the same day, KIA’s 11th Battalion troops fired 2 rocket rounds on SAC’s 260th LIR base at Mayan at around 5 a.m.