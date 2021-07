SAC’s 297th LIB troops based at Jahtu Zup in Danai township fired 6 artillery rounds on KIA’s 14th Battalion positions on July 5 at 8:38 p.m. No casualties have been reported.

In Muse township, SAC troops based at Hpawng Seng fired 4 rounds of 81 mm mortars on MNDAA’s positions at Loi Ngu Bum on July 5 at 12:40 p.m.