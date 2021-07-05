KIA/PDF forces battle SAC troops at Ngabat Gyi and Kukku Kone

A combine force of KIA’s 12th Battalion troops and Shwegu PDF attacked Shwegu Police Station and SAC’s 88th LID troops encampment at Ngabat Gyi village on July 4 at 11 p.m. According to local sources, about 30 soldiers from infamous 88th LID encamp at the entrance of Ngabat Gyi village.

On the same day, KIA troops under 8th Brigade and Kawlin PDF attacked 3 SAC military trucks at Kukku Kone near Kawlin at 4 p.m. During the encounter, about 100 SAC soldiers from Kawlin in 5 military trucks and about 100 SAC soldiers guarding Mine Taing Gold Mine arrived in Kukku Kone to reinforce SAC troops. KIA sources reported that at least 37 SAC soldiers were injured or killed, and 2 military trucks were destroyed by KIA/PDF forces. 2 PDF soldiers including a student leader were killed, and 4 others were injured by SAC troops.