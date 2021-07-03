KIA/PDF combined force fought SAC troops at Thit Seint Kone and Kyauk Aik hill

A combine force of KIA troops under 8th Brigade and Kawlin PDF attacked SAC troops near Thit Seint Kone on July 2 at 1 p.m. About 60 SAC troops were traveling from Kawlin when KIA and PDF forces encountered them. As the two sides engaged in fighting, SAC’s reinforcement from Kawlin arrived in 4 military trucks and KIA and PDF forces had to withdraw from the area, reported a KIA source.

On the same day, a combine force of PDF and KIA troops launched an attack on two SAC trucks traveling from Myitkyina at Kyauk Aik hill at 12 a.m. The two sides fought for about an hour. According to KIA sources, at least 20 SAC soldiers were injured and 1 truck was damanged.

A battle took place between KIA’s 27th Battalion troops and SAC troops at Hpum Lum Hkyet, located between Hka Chyang Hku and Maji Gung in Mansi township, on July 2 at 3:40 p.m. According to local sources, SAC troops are from 250th LIB and 424th LIR traveling from Manlep when they encountered KIA troops at Hpum Lum Hkyet.