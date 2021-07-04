KIA and Katha PDF attack SAC troops, fighting rages in Sumpra Bum and Nampaka

A combine force of KIA’s 5th Battalion troops and Katha PDF fought SAC troops at a location between Su Poke Kone and Nam San in Katha township on July 3 at 4:30 a.m.

In Sumpra Bum township, KIA’s 10th Battalion troops launched an attack on SAC’s 138th LIB base, located between Mali Yang and Sumpra Bum, on July 3 at 10:20 a.m.

In Nampaka township, KIA’s 8th Battalion troops attacked SAC troops from 99th LID on the road between Kawng Lim and Shu Hkin Tar on July 4 at 8:10 am.

In Hpakant township, SAC’s 12th LIR troops based at Nam Ya fired 4 rounds of 82 mm mortars on Kum Tsai village on July 4 at 3 p.m.

Similarly, SAC troops from Ka Maing Tactical Command post fired an artillery round on Mu Gawng river near Gau Ri village on July 4 at 12:20 p.m.