KIA attacks SAC troops as artillery shelling continues

July 3, 2021

KIA’s 19th Battalion troops attacked about 100 SAC soldiers at Mansai junction between Loi Mawk and Dung Hung in Momauk township on July 2 at 9:35 a.m. According to KIA sources, at least 4 SAC soldiers were reportedly injured. SAC troops fired multiple rifle rounds on nearby locations after being attacked by KIA troops.

SAC’s 58th LIB troops based at Wai Maw fired 3 rounds of 105 mm howizer on Machyang Bum near Wa Shawng village on July 2 at 12:09 p.m.

In Hpakant township, SAC’s Nam Ya-based 12th LIR troops fired 18 rounds of 82 mm mortars on Gawlu Yang village on July 2 at 2:50 p.m.

In Nampaka township, KIA’s 8th Battalion troops launched an attack on SAC’s 123rd LIB soldiers in No. (3) quarter in Nampaka on July 1 at 8:30 a.m.

In Hpakant township, SAC’s 12th LIR troops based at Nam Ya fired 10 rounds of 81 mm mortar on Hkrai Run and Gawlu Yang Gold Mine on July 1 at 10:45 a.m. On the same day, SAC troops based at Ka Mai Tactical Command fired an artillery round on a nearby dam at 4:25 p.m.

On June 29, KIA troops attacked SAC’s 254th LIB troops at Pan San village at 2:10 p.m.

