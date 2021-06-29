Three Rvwang pastors arrested and charged with 505 (a)

Rev. ဂိုရှန်ဆင်ဆားရ် of Kachin Baptist Church, Pastor မန်ခူဒီး of Rvwang Baptist Church and Pastor ဇဂေါန်ထီန of Church of Christ were sued by President of Rvwang Literature and Culture Association ဦးထုံဖူးဒဂုဏ် and USDP’s candidate for 2020 election ဦးမရစ်ယောရှု. Both plaintiffs are closely aligned with SAC officials.

According to local sources, three pastors have been sent to Putao’s Nam Hoq prison and a hearing has been scheduled for July 12. Families of two pastors with underlying medical conditions are worried about how their loved ones will be treated in prison.

Rvwang Alliance issued a statement on June 29 condemning the charges brought by ဦးထုံဖူးဒဂုဏ် and ဦးမရစ်ယောရှု, and called to drop the charges against three pastors.