KIA attacks SAC’s ship, battle rages at Sa Ra Kawng

KIA’s 12th Battalion troops attacked a ship carrying SAC troops and military equipment near Pawk Kung village on June 26 at 5:25 p.m. According to KIA sources, one rocket hit the ship which was traveling from Katha and SAC troops returned fired with multiple assault rifle and MG-42 machine gun rounds.

In Mansi township, a battle took place between KIA’s 27th Battalion troops and SAC’s 250th LIB troops at Sa Ra Kawng, located between Sama Pa and Bang Gaw-Man Lep village, on June 26 at 3 p.m. KIA sources said about 50 soldiers from 250th LIB were marching from Gaw Ngu Yang and encountered with KIA troops at Sa Ra Kawng.

Earlier on the same day, SAC’s 424th LIR troops based at Gaw Ngu Yang fired 19 rounds of 40 mm grenade launcher on KIA’s 27th Battalion positions at Nam Hka Bum at 5:22 a.m.

In Momauk township, SAC’s 387th LIR troops fired 3 rounds of 105 mm howitzer on Naing Oo hill on June 26 at 6:18 a.m.

PDF troops launched an attack on a SAC military convoy at Htee Jaik – Hkwe Pin Tet road junction on June 26 at 3:15 a.m.