SAC troops currently stationed at Pung Ling in Momauk township fired multiple assault rifle and grenade launcher rounds on KIA’s 253rd Mobile Battalion positions on June 28 at 12 a.m.

According to KIA sources, reinforcement from 99th LID arrive in Na Noi Bum area, and more troops have arrived in SAC bases in Num Lang and Kung Law on June 28. SAC soldiers from 88th LID occupied Women Vocational Training School in Daw Hpum Yang and currently based inside the school compound.