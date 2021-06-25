Skirmishes continue in Mansi, Wai Maw and Momauk townships

KIA’s 27th Battalion troops encountered SAC troops at Nam Hka village’s cemetery in Mansi township on June 25 at 8:27 a.m. KIA sources said two groups of SAC troops from Man Wing and Gaw Ngu Yang gathered near the cemetery to conduct an operation when they encountered KIA troops.

SAC troops based at Maji Kung Kaba fired 2 rounds of 105 mm howitzer on KIA positions at Hpri Hta Bum on June 23 at 9:30 p.m.

In Wai Maw township, KIA’s 3rd Battalion troops launched an attack on SAC’s 321st LIB base by firing 2 rounds of rockets on June 25 at 9:38 p.m.

On June 23, KIA’s 3rd Battalion troops attacked a SAC’s base at Maina in Wai Maw township at 7:45 p.m. According to KIA sources, 1 SAC soldier and 3 policemen were injured by the attack.

In Momauk township, KIA’s 19th Battalion troops ambushed SAC troops under 88th LID on the way between Pan Chu Hai and Kung Law on June 24 at 2:20 p.m.

In Bhamo township, SAC troops based at Lajawng fired 2 rounds of 81 mm mortars on Moze Bum on June 23 at 8:30 p.m.

In Hpakant township, SAC’s 12th LIR troops based at Nam Ya fired 2 artillery rounds on Manu Pa on June 24 at 9:50 p.m.