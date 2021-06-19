KIA’s 19th Battalion troops attack SAC troops

KIA’s 19th Battalion troops attacked SAC’s 7-trucks convoy on the way between Laja Yang and Hkaya Bum in Momauk township on June 18 at 11:30 a.m.

On the same day, KIA’s 19th Battalion troops attacked SAC troops at Machyang creek, between Loi Jaw Bum and Daw Hpum Yang at 10 a.m.

During the encounter, SAC troops stationed at Loi Jaw Bum fired 5 rounds of 60 mm mortars on KIA positions.

On June 17, KIA’s 19th Battalion troops ambushed about 30 SAC soldiers marching from Dung Hkung village at 1:06 p.m.