A battle took place between KIA’s 3rd Battalion troops and SAC troops at Sadung-Chipwi junction near Gaw Set Yang village on June 11 at 7 p.m.

On the same day in Momauk township, KIA’s 19th Battalion troops and about 100 SAC troops encountered at Pan Tsun Bum near Daw Hpum Yang.

On June 10, skirmishes took place between KIA’s capital security forces and SAC troops around Hka Ya Bum in Laiza area.